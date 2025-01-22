Crude Oil, Nasdaq Analysis: Sanctions, Earnings, and AI

Crude Oil, Nasdaq Analysis: While oil’s future remains shaped by overproduction and sanction risks, Nasdaq’s trend reflects haven momentum, driven by the tech sector’s resilience and continuous advancements.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 9:00 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Article Outline

  • Key Events: US Sanctions, Earning, and AI
  • Technical Analysis: Crude Oil, Nasdaq (3-Day Time Frame)
  • Technical Analysis (TA) Tip: Candlestick Psychology

Oil Trends Between Sanctions and Overproduction Risks

Oil’s 2025 uptrend reflects unsustainable bullish momentum, primarily fueled by transient factors: winter demand, a short-term Chinese export boost ahead of U.S. tariff risks and hedging against upside risks driven by U.S. sanctions on Russian oil.

The bullish drive was rejected at the $80 resistance level as concerns over non-OPEC production risks resurfaced following Trump’s inauguration speech, which emphasized oil overproduction. Unlike temporary winter demand, Trump’s policies are set to last four years, introducing lasting influences on the oil market by balancing sanction and production risks. The dominant direction will likely emerge based on key price level breakouts outlined in the technical analysis below.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

Netflix Beats Earnings, Open AI to Expand Infrastructure

Netflix reported better-than-expected earnings on Tuesday, boosting market sentiment. Meanwhile, Open AI announced a $500 billion partnership to expand critical U.S. infrastructure, with key collaborators including NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Oracle. Beyond trade war and tariff risks, the tech sector’s ability to push beyond market challenges continues to position it as an emerging haven investment.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

Crude Oil Analysis: 3 Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Analysis: USOIL_2025-01-22_14-28-56 

Source: Tradingview

Retesting the lower boundary of the year-long consolidation at $80, oil fell back within the confines of its declining parallel channel, holding at support levels between $75.20 and $76, which align with the October 2024 highs. Reentering the bearish pattern boundaries signals potential further declines in 2025.

A firm close below the $75 level could pave the way for drops toward the next support levels at $72 and $68, before confirming a steeper bearish continuation trend. On the upside, with sanction risks persisting, a close above $80 could reignite bullish momentum, driving prices back toward resistance levels at $84 and $89.

Nasdaq Analysis: 3 Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Nasdaq Analysis: NAS100_2025-01-22_13-19-38

Source: Tradingview

The Nasdaq extended its gains after Netflix’s positive earnings and market excitement surrounding Open AI’s partnership, retesting the critical 21,700 level.

Upside Potential: Holding above 21,700 could push the index back toward its all-time high at 22,133, with new highs expected to find resistance at 22,800.

Downside Risks: Key support levels at 21,400 and 21,100 align with the lower boundary of the primary uptrending channel. A break below these levels could trigger steeper bearish corrections toward 20,700.

Technical Analysis Tip: Candlestick Psychology

Candlestick patterns provide valuable insights into market sentiment, helping identify continuation and reversal trends. A notable pattern is the gravestone doji, which is particularly relevant to oil’s recent price action.

Crude Oil Analysis: USOIL_2025-01-22_13-47-377

Source: Tradingview

On the 3-day crude oil chart, a candlestick with specific shadow and body characteristics can be analyzed as follows:

1. Extended Upper Shadow: Indicates an inability to sustain highs, closing near the lower end of the spectrum, reinforcing bearish reversal bias.

2. Indecisive Body: The open and close prices align closely, reflecting neutral-to-bearish sentiment. This pattern supports concerns over oil overproduction and highlights slight indecision regarding bullish hedges against sanctions and geopolitical conflicts.

Written by Razan Hilal CMT

Follow on X: @Rh_waves

On You Tube: Commodities and Forex Trading with Razan Hilal

Related tags: Crude Oil Nasdaq Trump Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:19 AM
Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
Today 05:07 AM
NZD/USD: RBNZ Set for Third Jumbo Rate Cut as Inflation Keeps Cooling
Yesterday 10:56 PM
AUD/USD joins the yuan for the ride, though FX volatility cuts both ways
Yesterday 10:44 PM
USD/JPY Slips to Fresh Monthly Low Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Gold Forecast: Tepid Trump Tariff Talk Has Bulls Eyeing Record High
Yesterday 07:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil_rig
Crude oil outlook: WTI bounces off lows but selling could resume
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 04:03 PM
    Congress building
    3 things we learned from Trump's Inauguration Speech
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 20, 2025 06:00 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      January 19, 2025 01:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 16, 2025 11:27 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.