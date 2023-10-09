Crude oil, gold surge as geopolitical risk premium priced in

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 12:26 PM
11 views
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Crude oil prices have spiked in response to renewed conflict in the Middle East, partially reversing what was the largest decline in over six months week. It serves as a reminder on just how fragile the global market balance is right now, reflecting the influence of strong demand from China and the US during a time of restricted supply from OPEC and its allies. Gold, too, has also attracted bids on increased risk aversion after what was an equally ugly week, building on Friday’s bounce to gap higher in early Asian trade.

Crude hammered last week on supply and demand factors

Having surged over 40% since the end of June, crude’s golden run came to a shuddering end last week, hit by renewed downstream demand concerns from the US following an unexpectedly large build in gasoline inventories, along with news Russia had lifted its ban on diesel exports delivered by pipeline, overriding an extension of production and export curbs from OPEC+ which had been already well flagged to the market.

Technical selling and stretched short-term long positioning contributed to the more than 10% weekly decline in crude, reflecting just how long the market had become as traders chased the market higher in search of $100 per barrel or higher.

Middle Eastern conflict could easily disrupt seaborne supply

While it was an ugly week for crude, the attack on Israel by Hamas -- which could have major implications for seaborne markets given the potential implications for the energy rich region – could easily reverse those moves and more as seen when Russia invaded Ukraine. Throw into the mix the return of mainland Chinese markets following Golden week holidays, including reports of an enormous increase in holiday travel relative to pre-pandemic levels – and the dour demand concerns that created pessimism last week may also start to be questioned.

You can see just how violent the trend change for crude has been on the daily chart with the uptrend channel running from June breached to the downside midway through last week, sending prices tumbling to $80.70 before the latest rebound.

Geopolitical risk premium now priced in

In early Asia trade on Monday, the price sits comfortably above a prior support zone located between $83.50 and $84.50, suggesting this area may become a tough area to breach to the downside given the geopolitical and supply-side risk premium that has now been build in. As for upside levels to watch, former uptrend support around $87 and then a resistance layer just before $88 should be on the radar. A breach of those could easily lead to a probe into the low $90 region in quick fashion.

crude oct 9

Gold pops higher after ugly week

Gold has been another commodity that’s outperformed in the immediate aftermath of the attack on Israel, finding solid buying on increased risk aversion, more than offsetting headwinds generated by a sharply higher US dollar.

This is the type of environment in which gold usually thrives, suggesting the near-term bias will likely be to buy dips rather than sell rallies, even with the poor price action seen last week. $1858 is the first topside level to watch, along with $1876 and then a resistance zone running from $1885 up to $1900.

Price action was already turning bullish prior to the Israel news

On the downside, the bullish outside daily candle produced on Friday, along with the preceding price action in the prior few days, suggests there’s decent demand found ahead of $1810. Given many of the opening gaps in FX pairs appear to be in the process of being closed, there may be a temptation to do the same with bullion, providing a potential lower entry level for longs.

gold oct 9

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Crude Oil Gold Commodities Energy

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 01:02 AM
WTI crude oil suffered its worst week in 6 months: Asian Open – 09/10/2023
Yesterday 09:50 PM
EUR/USD tries to snap its record losing streak: The Week Ahead – 06/10/2023
Yesterday 02:05 AM
Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
October 6, 2023 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
October 6, 2023 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
October 6, 2023 03:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Crude oil, gold surge as geopolitical risk premium priced in
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:26 AM
    Oil rig in the sea
    WTI analysis: Crude oil in spotlight – Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 3, 2023 05:59 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil: WTI correction a healthy development for longevity of the bullish trend
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 3, 2023 12:05 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Oil prices flirt with $100 handle
        By:
        Paul Walton
        September 20, 2023 11:12 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.