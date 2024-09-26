Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Oil Declines Gold, Consolidates

Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Concerns over increasing oil supply from Libya and Saudi Arabia, along with a potential ceasefire in the Middle East, have weighed down oil prices while stabilizing gold.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 26, 2024 6:29 PM
Research
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • US crude inventories drop by 4.5M barrels
  • Saudi Arabia prepares to increase output and abandon its oil price target
  • Libyan factions agree to expand crude oil production
  • The impact of China’s rate cut on oil demand remains unclear
  • Potential Middle East ceasefire holds commodity prices

Crude Oil Outlook: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Outlook: USOIL_2024-09-26_11-46-14

Source: Tradingview

Despite a bullish rebound from the strong $65 support, oil prices are showing bearish signals, potentially reflecting a correction, driven by Saudi Arabia’s indication of increasing oil production. Meanwhile, China's recent economic stimulus and the Fed's rate cuts have yet to translate into higher oil demand.

With a wide range of factors influencing oil prices—global demand from major economies, increased production from key producers, and geopolitical tensions—oil is struggling to establish a clear trend. While concerns over China’s economic outlook may ease as post-rate-cut data improves, the potential rise in supply amid the shift towards cleaner energy continues to pressure prices.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in H2 2024

Technically, the primary bearish levels remain intact. A break below the $65 support could extend the downtrend toward the $60–$58 zone. On the upside, resistance is expected between $74 and $76, with any potential bullish trend needing to overcome these levels before further gains can be confirmed.

Gold Outlook: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Gold Outlook: XAUUSD_2024-09-26_12-05-45

Source: Trading view

Gold is currently consolidating around the $2,660 resistance zone, holding steady at key resistance levels ahead of a potential continuation of its upward trend. The bullish trajectory remains aligned with targets at $2,710, $2,760, $2,890, and potentially $3,000. However, a stronger dollar or a Middle East ceasefire could create headwinds, leading to short-term corrections. Support levels to watch include $2,615 and $2,580 in the short term, with longer-term support at $2,540, $2,500, and $2,470.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

Both commodities remain highly sensitive to the evolving situation in the Middle East. Bearish pressure may intensify if Chinese demand fails to improve, ceasefire deals materialize, or oil production ramps up. Conversely, bullish pressures could arise from improving global economic metrics, ongoing stimulus measures, and escalating geopolitical tensions that could trigger fears of a broader regional conflict.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Precious metals Crude Oil Gold

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Precious metals articles

GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Pound Drops on Weak CPI, Gold Surges on Global Uncertainties
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 08:12 AM
    gold_02
    Gold forecast: Technical Tuesday - October 15, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 15, 2024 12:30 PM
      Research
      USDJPY, Silver Forecast: Positive Trends on Dollar and Metals
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      October 14, 2024 08:14 AM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Analysis: Market Uncertainty Pressures the Pound and Boosts Metals
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        October 11, 2024 09:13 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.