Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?

Half an hour after the release of the official weekly oil inventories report, oil prices had not responded significantly, remaining near the session lows.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 3:08 AM
Oil_rig
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Half an hour after the release of the official weekly oil inventories report, oil prices had not responded significantly, remaining near the session lows. While the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a big crude build of 4 million in the week to 7 February, this was well below the substantial 9.4 million that was reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) overnight. As a result, WTI stopped its earlier declines that were triggered by the API data and after CPI data earlier had stoked inflation concerns, causing a rally in the dollar that made commodities priced in the currency less appealing. Let’s see if oil will be able to now resume its rally from earlier in the week, or whether demand concerns would intensify and hold back prices. Given the overall bullish structure on WTI, we are giving the bulls the benefit of the doubt and are not too bearish on the crude oil forecast yet.

 

Official stockpiles not as bearish as API data

 

For the week ending 7 February, the EIA reported that crude stocks surged by 4.070M barrels, while those at Cushing climbed by 0.872M barrels. However, stocks of gasoline fell by 3.035M barrels, offering some balance to the supply picture. Crucially this was more than the drop the API had reported overnight.

 

Earlier, oil prices were already struggling, and looked to end a three-day winning streak. Concerns were raised after the API crude inventories data and broader economic concerns had dampened market sentiment. The API data had revealed a substantial build of 9.4 million barrels in crude stockpiles for the week ending 7th February, highlighting softer demand.

 

Crude oil forecast: EIA revises US oil production upwards

 

Adding to the bearish tone, the EIA had revised its US crude oil production forecast upwards, projecting an average output of 13.59 million barrels per day in 2025—an increase from its previous estimate of 13.55 million barrels. This signals continued supply-side resilience, reinforcing expectations that US producers remain well-positioned to meet demand despite fluctuating prices. Notably, while production estimates have been lifted, the EIA has kept its demand outlook unchanged, suggesting a potentially oversupplied market should economic headwinds persist.  However, I should add that the market had already expected increased production under Trump’s leadership anyway, so this wasn’t much of new news.

 

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

 

Trade tensions and impact on oil prices

 

Beyond supply and demand fundamentals, geopolitical risks and trade tensions are playing a crucial role in shaping market sentiment. Concerns over escalating trade frictions continue to cast a shadow over global growth prospects, with implications for oil demand. If trade conflicts escalate further, the prospect of slower economic expansion could weigh heavily on energy markets, adding another layer of uncertainty to crude oil forecast.

 

WTI technical analysis

 

crude oil forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

Since peaking in January at just below the $80 level, WTI has been making a series of lower lows and broken several support levels as traders priced in Trump’s bearish energy agenda. But this week, we have seen a big bounce from the area around $70.00 to $70.70, which was where priced broke out from at the end of December. Additionally, a bullish trend line going back to September also came into play there and provided additional support.

 

However, the rally has since faltered somewhat as prices tested old support around $73.00, leading to a sizeable 1.5% decline in the first half of today’s session. WTI was now testing interim support around the $71.60 to $72.00 zone at the time of writing. This area needs to hold on a daily closing basis if the bulls are to maintain control of price action. Else, we could see a dip back down to the abovementioned $70.00-$71.00 support zone again.

 

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Crude Oil US Crude Oil Energy WTI

Latest market news

View more
U.S. Dollar Price Action After CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 04:30 PM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Looms
Today 03:44 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after hotter CPI data
Today 02:00 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Attention turns to US CPI as yen drops across the board
Today 11:24 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:12 AM
EURUSD Holds Rebound, Nasdaq Holds Rally Amid Inflation Risks
Today 08:13 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Market chart
Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 07:32 AM
    Oil extraction
    Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 10, 2025 04:45 PM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: Tariff Risks, OPEC Report, and US CPI
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 9, 2025 01:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 4, 2025 08:40 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.