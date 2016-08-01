crude oil extends plunge below 40barrel as oversupply worries persist 2672122016

Crude oil prices continued to fall precipitously on Monday, with the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark for US crude dropping below $40 per barrel for […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 2, 2016 5:11 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude oil prices continued to fall precipitously on Monday, with the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark for US crude dropping below $40 per barrel for the first time in more than three months. Monday’s fall extends the sharp downtrend that has been in place since the $51-area highs of June.

WTI extended this downtrend on Monday as persistent concerns over the crude oil oversupply situation were compounded by a survey reflecting record-high output by OPEC nations last month. Also weighing on oil prices was data that revealed the US oil rig count had climbed by 44 rigs in July, the highest monthly increase in over two years.

Having tentatively dipped below the key $40 price level on Monday, WTI has reached a critical technical juncture. A strong drop below this level could open the path to significantly further losses as major oil producers continue to raise production and compete for market share.

Also around the noted $40 level is the key 200-day moving average, which crude oil has not traded below since April. This moving average may serve as a major “line in the sand” for WTI, especially as it currently coincides with the important $40 level.

With further downside follow-through on the tentative breakdown below $40 and the 200-day moving average, the next major downside targets are at the key $38 and $34 support levels.

WTI Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.