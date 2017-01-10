crude oil drops to test key support 2684332017

Crude oil has had a bit of stop-start to 2017 and both oil contracts are still down on a year-to-date basis after rising a good […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 11, 2017 3:38 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude oil has had a bit of stop-start to 2017 and both oil contracts are still down on a year-to-date basis after rising a good 45% last year. Fundamentally or indeed technically nothing has changed, however. I still think oil is heading much higher in the coming months and thus view the slight struggle here as a normal hesitation in what essentially is a rising market. The OPEC’s decision to reduce its oil output was a game changer, which will likely remain the number one driver behind oil prices in the months to come. The market is curious as to whether the cartel and those non-OPEC producers who took part in the deal will honour their agreement or whether cracks will start to appear. I would be very surprised if producer nations breached their agreed quotas by noticeable margins because while that might be profitable in the short-term, it could be very costly in the long-term. Why sell more oil for less when there is a chance to sell less oil for more in the future?

Some of the weakness in oil prices can be attributed to signs that US crude production is set to rise again. Already, the number of active rigs drilling for oil in the US has risen by the tenth consecutive week. In total, 529 oil rigs are now online, which is the highest since December 2015. It remains to be seen whether and by how much drilling activity will increase under the presidency of Donald Trump, who has promised to streamline permits to drill on federal land. This is a factor that could limit oil price gains this year. Even so, the OPEC’s decision to reduce its oil production should continue to help drive prices towards $60-$70 a barrel.

Thanks to a brighter fundamental outlook, oil prices made significant technical breakthrough at the end of last year as they finally broke out of their consolidation ranges. However the follow-up technical buying pressure has been mild thus far. In fact, WTI finds itself back to the point of origin of the breakout around the $50.90-$51.90 range after the rally stalled on the first trading day of the year around a Fibonacci convergence area of $54.55-75. If WTI now breaks below the lower end of the 50.90-51.90 range (i.e. $50.90) this would significantly reduce its appeal for the bulls. In this potential scenario, I wouldn’t be surprised if WTI goes on to fall back below $50 again.

17-01-10-wti

Related tags: Crude Oil OPEC trading WTI

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.