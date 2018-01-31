Crude oil could be heading lower in coming months

There is a good chance crude prices could head lower at the start of February. Oil production in the US, which has already been on the rise, could increase further in the coming months.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 1, 2018 1:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Although a touch higher today, crude oil prices have given back a good chunk of their recent sharp gains and both Brent and WTI are trading lower three days into the week. Both oil contracts are going to close the month of January higher, however, barring an unexpectedly sharp drop in the next few hours. There is a good chance crude prices could head lower at the start of February. Oil production in the US, which has already been on the rise, could increase further in the coming months. Thanks to higher oil prices, it is becoming profitable for shale producers to ramp up output. The sharp increase in drilling activity certainly points that way. According to Baker Hughes, the oil rig count rose by 12 last week, which was the sharpest increase in months. At a good 759, the oil rig count has now reached its highest level since September. As oil production is likely to increase in the US, crude inventories may rise again. Last week saw stocks of US crude oil rise by a good 6.8 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Analysts were expecting a much smaller rise. This however did not have any immediate negative impact on oil prices, because the EIA’s report also showed that stocks of oil products – gasoline and distillates – both fell sharply.  If oil production continues to increase in the US as we expect that it might then the OPEC looks set to lose further ground in terms of market share. This may increase the pressure on the cartel to exit their production agreement with Russia earlier than expected. Thus, oil prices could come under pressure again. But if oil prices have any chance of remaining elevated, the growth in demand for oil needs to outpace that of supply. This is unlikely in our view. Meanwhile, WTI’s inability to hold above the psychologically-important level of $65.00 has potentially created a break in market structure. This level may now turn into resistance upon a re-test. Support at $63.75 is the main line of defence for the bulls now. But if this breaks and prices subsequently fall below the most recent low at $62.87 then there is a possibility for a sharp sell-off as the bulls rush for the exits. The next support comes in at $61.90. 

Related tags: Crude Oil Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Today 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.