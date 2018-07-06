Crude Oil Correction Imminent

Oil prices fell sharply on Thursday after the US Department of Energy reported an unexpected rise in US crude stockpiles.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 6, 2018 4:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Oil prices fell sharply on Thursday after the US Department of Energy reported an unexpected rise in US crude stockpiles. Whereas oil analysts were looking for a sharp 4.4-million barrel drawdown in the headline figure after the American Petroleum Institute (API) had estimated a similar figure on Tuesday, the DOE actually reported a rise of 1.25 million barrels. Prices fell sharply when the news hit the wires, before staging a small recovery amid profit-taking. But prices have since weakened again and with Saudi and OPEC increasing oil production again, there is a real risk of a correction in crude prices.

Indeed, the near-term technical outlook on prices could turn bearish, possibly as early as today. If you recall from our last report on oil on Monday, we wrote that WTI could be heading to $75 due to momentum. That said, we also noted that we were “certainly not bullish oil prices at these levels.” We argued that while momentum could certainly help keep prices go a bit further higher (which turned out to be the case), the growing oil production in the US and the fact that Venezuelan oil production won’t remain low forever may eventually derail the rally. Specifically, we reported that only when there is technical evidence of a top in oil will we turn bearish on prices. And on that note, we may have seen a short-term top.

As per Monday’s report, we were waiting for WTI to break below support at $72.60 to tilt the bias in bears’ favour. It looks like a breakdown here is only a matter of time given crude’s unwillingness to push further higher after the recent breakout. If WTI does break decisively below $72.60, this could lead to further technical selling pressure, paving the way for a subsequent drop towards the bullish trend and support at around $69.35 next. However, if the buyers defend their ground here at $72.60 again then a return to $75.00 would not come as major surprise. In any case, we can’t see prices going significantly higher without a sizeable correction first.

In fact, the higher time frame weekly chart of WTI shows an even scarier picture for it has turned lower from a long-term broken support level i.e. $75 and is in the process of forming an inverted hammer candlestick, barring an unexpected rally later on in the day. Also supporting the bearish case here is the fact that the momentum indictor Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been in a state of negative divergence with prices, with the RSI making lower highs despite oil prices making a series of higher highs. This divergence clearly indicate that the bullish momentum may be fading, which is significant as oil has now respected resistance.




Related tags: Crude Oil Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.