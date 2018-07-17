Crude Oil and USDCAD

Crude Oil prices experienced further declines overnight with the price of West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures contract briefly trading back below US$68.00 per barrel after reaching a high of US$75.27 just under two weeks ago. The initial selloff last week was triggered by the escalating US-China trade war, the end of Libya disruption and the possibility that Iranian exports would be removed more gradually than originally expected as U.S. secondary sanctions are implemented.

July 17, 2018 11:00 AM

Further adding to the pressure on Crude Oil prices was an offer from Saudi Arabia to increase production as well as news that the U.S administration was also considering the release of some of its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which is held mainly for emergency use. As the market grapples with the implications of robust demand against the recent supply shifts, it would be timely to revisit an article we wrote back in April titled  “Crude oil and the Butterfly effect”  https://www.cityindex.com.au/market-analysis/crude-oil-and-the-butterfly-effect/

Within the article, it highlighted the “confluence of major technical resistance levels in the ~ US$72.00 area. (Allowing +/- $2.00 leeway either side).” Admittedly Crude Oil, did trade fractionally above the resistance band mentioned above, before immediately forming a weekly reversal candle, a pattern which can often be viewed before trend reversals.

Given the impulsive nature of the recent decline, the bias is that a medium-term high is now in place and for the current leg lower to extend towards the $66.00/63.59 support zone which comes from long-term trendline support and the June 2018 US$63.59 low. Should this support zone fail to holt declines, there is risk of a deeper extension back towards US$55.00.

Crude Oil Daily

For those who agree Crude Oil is vulnerable to further declines yet would prefer to avoid trading Crude Oil directly due to increased volatility, USDCAD offers a suitable alternative. 20% of Canada’s exports are comprised of mineral fuels including oil of which Canada is believed to have the third largest reserves behind Venezuela and Saudi Arabia. As viewed on the correlation chart below, when the price of Crude Oil declines, so to will the price of the Canadian Dollar otherwise known as the Loonie. (i.e. USDCAD higher).

Crude Oil vs USDCAD

From a technical perspective, USDCAD has broken above trendline dating back to January 2016. After its recent strong run, I am expecting to see a little more consolidation for the U.S. dollar in the near term and should this occur, I favour buying USDCAD on dips to 1.3000/1.2970 with a stop loss placed below 1.2880.

weekly

