Crude Oil and the Butterfly Effect part II

In early October petrol prices here in Sydney reached their highest level in more than a decade. Since then, the price of petrol has dropped significantly to ease the pain of motorists. The fall in the petrol price is largely the result of a large fall in crude oil prices which took another tumble overnight, falling by -7.8% to make it a run of 12 straight down days in a row.

The fall in crude oil prices appears to have caught many off guard. More so considering the previous bullish crude oil narrative which included the inability of OPEC to backstop shortages given limited spare capacity and the start of U.S. sanctions on Iran (which commenced this week), which underpinned the rally between mid-August and early October.

When searching for catalysts for the fall in crude oil prices, its not lost on this writer that the price of crude oil made its high at U.S. $76.90 the day after (October 3rd) the Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi disappeared after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul and oil prices have been dropping ever since. At the risk of sounding cynical is increased supply the Saudi way of limiting the global fallout from Khashoggi’s disappearance?

Other potential catalysts behind the fall in crude oil include:

The U.S. granting sanction waivers to the following 8 countries to continue importing oil from Iran: China, India, Turkey, Italy, Greece, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

The IMF revising down its 2019 global growth targets and with it demand for oil.

The U.S. continues to ramp up its production of crude oil. EIA data this week estimates that U.S. output will reach 12 million barrels per day by Q2 2019, six months earlier than expected.

The unwind of the very popular hedge fund long crude oil, short natural gas trade.

Back in April in my 'Crude Oil and the Butterfly Effect' article it was the implications of higher oil price being discussed. This time around it is the fallout from lower oil prices that has caught the markets attention.

A significantly lower crude oil price translates into lower headline inflation and lower inflation will reduce the need for higher interest rates. The chart below shows there is a reasonable correlation between the movement of crude oil vs U.S. 10-year interest rates over the past 10 years and we are left with the impression interest rates currently appear too high.

One of the key thematics driving currency, equity and emerging markets in 2018 has been the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates. Should interest rates in the U.S. take back some of their gains it would remove a pillar of support for the U.S. dollar. Taking things one step further, lower interest rates and a lower U.S. dollar equates to easier financial conditions which should in theory be supportive of U.S. equities.

The final piece of the puzzle then is, where to from here for Crude Oil prices?

After falling from a high of U.S. $76.90 prices are now testing a strong band of support between U.S. $55.30 and U.S. $53.50 which I think should hold at least initially, buoyed by talks of supply cuts by OPEC.

That said the impulsive nature of the decline from U.S $76.90 does suggest a medium-term high is in place and should the support band mentioned above break, I would expect to see further declines, towards the U.S. $42.05 low of June 2017.

