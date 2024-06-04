Crude Oil and Silver Analysis: Commodities Approach Critical Levels

Crude Oil and Silver Analysis: Oil is on track towards yearly lows while silver dives back into the 29 territory

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 11:12 PM
Research
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

• Crude Oil is retesting February lows with oversupply concerns

• USOIL Daily Relative Strength Index hits lowest level since March 2023

• Silver dives deeper into 29$ territory, bulls look for buying opportunities

Bearish market anticipation is looming over oil markets with oversupply concerns. OPEC supply policies are not guaranteed to shift by October, yet the market priced in an oversupply amid a weaker demand outlook for the economies. JOLTS Job openings are in sight today for an early insight on the employment state and economic activity potential, ahead of the non-farm payrolls on Friday. From a technical view, the steep drop of oil charts is accompanied with a steep retest to oversold relative strength index levels, spiking contrarian investor interest.

With respect to Silver, the precious metal hit a deep dive after retracing its 11 year-highs at 32.50$ per ounce, and bulls are looking for retracement opportunities to reload their long positions onto the potential evergreen investment.

Technical Analysis:

Crude Oil Analysis: Daily Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

Crude Oil Analysis USOIL_2024-06-04_14-51-00

With bearish dominance crude oil’s trend has dropped beyond the yearly up trending channel and is headed towards the mid zone of its bearish duplicate. The next key level in sight is the 70.80 level, being the 0.618 extension level from the 2023 high, 2023 low, and 2024 high. A further drop would head to the lower channel extremity towards the 66-zone, given the breakout below 69. Positive rebounds can meet resistance levels back at the previous broken supports, near 74 and 75.50.

Silver Analysis: Daily Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

Silver Analysis: XAGUSD_2024-06-04_15-17-55

Heading deeper into the 29-price zone territory, buying opportunities can potentially be found near the 29 – 28.50 price zone given the breakout below the latest 29.58 low. As previously mentioned, market odds are valid game players, and an extreme drop can retest the 26 level. On the upside, the 31.50 and 32.50 levels are potentially the next resisting barriers prior to the continuation of the primary uptrend.

Related tags: Crude Oil Silver Technical Analysis XAG USD

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on weak growth worries
Today 01:24 PM
Gold, silver outlook still positive but in need of fresh bull signals
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
Demand to drive WTI crude moves with supply-side now accounted for
Today 06:35 AM
Gold stabilises above 2300, open interest plunged last week: COT report
Today 04:52 AM
VIX logs wild swings in open interest (again), S&P 500 seeks direction
Today 02:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil rig on an grey day
Demand to drive WTI crude moves with supply-side now accounted for
By:
David Scutt
Today 06:35 AM
    Energy
    Crude oil analysis: WTI plunges on demand fears as OPEC+ fails to lift prices
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 04:29 PM
      Research
      Crude Oil and Silver Analysis: Key Levels to Watch
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      Yesterday 03:10 PM
        Energy
        WTI crude softens post OPEC+, back in the sweet spot for bulls
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:31 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.