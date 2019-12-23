Cross Check AUDJPY GBPCHF EURCAD EURNZD

We take a step back and look at the weekly charts of select FX crosses.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 23, 2019 1:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


AUD/JPY: A bullish channel has been developing on the weekly chart, since AUD/JPY failed to close the week below January’s flash-crash low in August. Moreover, a bullish outside week marks a swing low at 73.80 and prices are now consolidating below December’s high. From here, we’d take a break above 76.30 as a warning of a trend reversal.

Obviously, it would also assume risk-on sentiment was broadly spread. As we head into 2020 there are concerns over the repo market, despite the Fed pumping billions into it for the new year. So be mindful that we could see bouts of a volatility across markets if a funding squeeze occurs. Remember, it was early January that we saw the yen flash crash which saw the daily range span that  of a year. But if the Fed do manage to keep the issues contained, AUD/JPY could be off to a brighter start to the year.


GBP/CHF: Last week’s bearish engulfing candle suggests we may have seen a significant top on the pair. Which is interesting, as that would suggest we’re headed towards a hard Brexit (and therefor a dovish BOE). Still, it failure to hold above the trendline and clear momentum shift are worth noting.

The decline has stalled above 1.2677 support and we’d expect prices to consolidate over the coming week/s. We may even see a pullback within the 1.2677 – 1.2894 range. However, if we see a clear break beneath 1.2677


EUR/CAD: A series of tall upper shadows shows that there’s plenty of supply around 1.4770. After printing three bearish hammers over four weeks, last week saw a break lower to confirm the reversal patterns and now prices appear set to retest lows around 1.4440.

As price action has generally been choppy since June, its to yet clear whether it has the energy to break to new lows. But if it can break below 1.4400 it brings the lows around 1.4053 into focus.


EUR/NZD: We finally saw it break out of range on Friday which allows the week to close beneath the bullish trendline.

Form here it looks like a run for 1.6527 is on the cards, although we’d also expect prices to consolidate over the next few weeks. Regardless, bias remains bearish whilst prices trade below 1.7000.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.