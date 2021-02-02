﻿

Could Vodafone share price rise after Q3 trading update

Vodafone trades -17% over the past 12 months under performing the broader market ahead of the Q3 trading update due Wednesday 3rd February. After better than forecast H1 results is Vodafone on a roll?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 2, 2021 8:34 PM
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
When?

Wednesday 3rd February

What to expect ?
Vodafone is due to update the market with Q3 earnings. The share price trades down 17% over the past 12 months under performing the broader market.

Results so far across the pandemic have been mixed. Whilst roaming charges have fallen owing to travel restrictions, demand for data usage remains elevated thanks mainly to strong demand in emerging markets. 

H1 results back in November revealed organic revenue declined 0.4%, ahead of the -2.3% forecast. Pre-tax profits came in at €2 billion a vast improvement on the previous year after it wrote down the value of its Indian business. The better than forecast earnings saw management lift full year guidance.

Traders are hoping to see further improvements to top line growth and guidance to remain at EBITA of €14.4- €14.6 billion. Services revenue which had declined sharply in the first two quarters is expected to stabilize -0.14% in Q3. Cash flow will also be in focus and investment in 5G services.

Any update concerning the ongoing tax rebate legal challenge by India for $2 billion will be eyed. Whilst an independent tribunal in Netherlands ruled in favour of Vodafone an Indian official has said that India will challenge the ruling.

Vodafone technical analysis

After rallying from early November, the Vodafone share price has been consolidating across the start of this year forming a triangle consolidation pattern. The price is sitting on the 50 sma at 126.6 and the RSI is also neutral bang on 50.

Q4 results could be the catalyst that causes a breakout for the stock price. Stronger than forecast results could see the share price breakout to the upside and continue its upward trend towards 132.50 horizontal support (yearly high) and on to 136 (high 11th December).

On the flip side, weak results could see the price break out to the downside heading towards 119/8 December low & 100 sma. 

Learn more about trading equities



Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:27 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
Yesterday 04:46 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks rebound, Netflix earnings in focus
Yesterday 01:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Focus turns to FX intervention as traders eye 155 handle
Yesterday 11:00 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:33 AM
China A50, Hang Seng, USD/CNH: Economic revival, state intervention creates ample trade opportunities
Yesterday 07:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_06
Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
By:
David Scutt
April 12, 2024 02:28 AM
    stocks_04
    Equities weekly forecast: US Banks kick-off Q1 earnings season
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 7, 2024 08:46 PM
      stocks_03
      Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 31, 2024 11:22 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 22, 2024 09:56 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.