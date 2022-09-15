Could tomorrow's Michigan Consumer Sentiment be the key for the FOMC’s decision next week?

If the inflation components are higher than expected, watch for a possible tape-bomb from the Wall Street Journal that the Fed is “more likely” to hike 100bps.

September 16, 2022 5:01 AM
Rocket taking off on a bright day

Let’s rewind for a moment to June 15, 2022.  The FOMC hiked rates by 75bps from 1% to 1.75%.  Recall that in the 10 days prior to the FOMC meeting, the Fed was in its blackout period.  This is a period of time when FOMC members are limited as to when they can speak publicly. Also recall that during the blackout period prior to the June FOMC meeting, the US released its May CPI report.  CPI during May was expected to be 8.3% YoY, while the actual print was 8.6% YoY. In addition, the Core CPI was expected to be 5.9% YoY vs and actual print of 6%.  Also, during the blackout period, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preliminary report for June was released.  The print was 50.2 vs 58 expected.   The 5-Year Inflation Expectations Preliminary print was 3.3% vs 3.0% expected, while the 1-Year Inflation Expectations Preliminary print was 5.4% vs 5.3% expected.  As a result of the higher than expected inflation data during the blackout period, the Fed “leaked” to the Wall Street Journal that it intended to hike rates by 75bps, as opposed to the 50bps that the market was expecting.

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

Fast forward to next week’s FOMC meeting. The FOMC is currently in a blackout period.  So far during the blackout period, the US released August’s CPI data. The headline print was 8.3% YoY vs an expectation of 8.1% YoY. (Although this print was higher than expected, it was lower than the previous month).  In addition, the Core CPI was 6.3% YoY vs and expectation of 6.1% YoY and a prior reading of 5.9% YoY.  (This print was higher than expectations, AND much higher than the previous month).  Tomorrow the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preliminary report for September will be released.   Expectations are for a print of 60 vs an August reading of 58.2. In addition, the 5-Year Inflation Expectations Preliminary print is expected to be 2.9% vs 2.9% in August.  The 1-Year Inflation Expectations Preliminary print is expected to be 4.7% vs 4.8% in August.  What happens if the inflation components of the report are higher than expected?  Will the Fed “leak” another surprise to the Wall Street Journal?  Expectations are for the FOMC to increase rates by 75bps, from 2.5% to 3.25%.  Could higher inflation prints cause the Fed to “leak” that it will hike 100bps next week? 

What is inflation?

On a weekly timeframe, US 2-year yields are highly correlated with the US Dollar.  The panel at the bottom of the chart below shows that on a weekly timeframe, US 2-year yields and the US Dollar Index (DXY) have a correlation coefficient of +0.86.  Readings above +0.80 indicate a strong positive correlation.  Therefore, to get an idea of where the US Dollar is headed, traders should be watching US 2-year yields.  This week, the key yield reached its highest level since November 2007.  In addition, yields traded above resistance at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of November 2018 to the pandemic lows of February 2021, near 3.854%.  Also notice that although yields were diverging from the RSI in overbought territory, the RSI has turned up again from neutral territory and is moving with yields once again.  The next resistance level for yields isn’t until 4.517%, which is resistance from 2007.  Above there, 2-year yields could reach the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the previously mentioned timeframe at 4.752%.  First support is at the June highs near 3.454%, then the upward sloping trendline dating to early April near 3.057%.

20220915 us 2year yields weekly ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade the DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

If the inflation components of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for June are higher than expected, watch for a possible tape-bomb from the Wall Street Journal that the Fed is “more likely” to hike 100bps rather than the expected 75bps.  In addition, watch for 2-year yields to move higher.  In turn, the US Dollar should move higher and its counter currencies should move lower.  In particular, watch EUR/USD and GBP/USD which are in striking distance of multi-decade lows and USD/JPY, which is once again nearing multi-decade highs.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Yields Forex Inflation FOMC

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:49 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD key levels into Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP)
Today 07:01 AM
GBP/AUD in the crossfire of BOE and RBA meetings: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM
USD/JPY: Toppy US bond yields, BOJ intervention threat mean the game has changed
Today 01:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Apple earnings and NFP in focus after Fed’s mixed signals
Yesterday 04:00 PM
NFP Preview: US Dollar Bounce Potential if Jobs Remain Strong
Yesterday 01:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Jobs
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:49 AM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD key levels into Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 07:01 AM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY: Toppy US bond yields, BOJ intervention threat mean the game has changed
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 01:00 AM
        Wall Street sign with a building in background
        S&P 500 analysis: Apple earnings and NFP in focus after Fed’s mixed signals
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 04:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.