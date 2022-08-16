Could the PBOC allow USD/CNH to head for 7.000

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 16, 2022 12:23 PM
78 views
China flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Over the past few days we have seen a host of data from China miss the mark and revive fears of a global slowdown. New bank loans in July were less than a quarter seen in June with job concerns, a property crisis and rise in COVID cases saw companies reluctant to take on fresh debt. And credit demand is expected to remain weak against the current backdrop of concerns. Retail sales fell to 2.7% y/y and investments hits a YTD low. Homes prices also fell for an 11th consecutive month. And this is despite M2 money supply rising to a 6-year high of 12%. As the saying goes - you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make them drink it.

 

20220816chinadataCI

 

The data prompted the PBOC (People’s Bank of China) to unexpectedly cut their 1-year and 7-day lending rates by 10 basis points. However, it is debatable as to whether these cuts will have their desired effect, given credit demand is low due to fears of a slowdown.

 

A risk-off session endued yesterday, with metals, oil and commodity currencies all pointing lower. A bearish engulfing day formed on gold, roll over from 1800 and close beneath key support at 1783. WTI briefly fell to its lowest level since February, and its downtrend form the June high suggests a bearish breakout is soon approaching. JPY and USD were the strongest majors as they attracted safe-haven flows. Yet Wall Street looked past these concerns and continued higher, as equity traders focussed on the deflationary aspect of this weak data – which means the Fed may be reluctant to hike interest rates so aggressively.

 

 

Read our guide on the PBOC (People's Bank of China) and inflation

 

Speculators appear to favour a higher USD/CNH

20220816cnhcnyCI

 

A market we’re keeping a close eye on is USD/CNH. Yesterday weas its most bullish day since the pandemic (March 2020) as weak data from China likely means that Beijing could allow their currency to slide to help support the economy. Yield differentials between the US and China also remain supportive of higher prices, and we note that the offshore yuan (CNH) continues to trade at a premium to onshore (CNY), which shows speculators favours UD/CNH to continue higher.

 

USD/CNH daily chart:

20220816cnhCI

USD/CNH began a strong uptrend on the daily chart in February, although it has been within a sideways consolidation since May. The 50-day eMA has provided support throughout the consolidation, and yesterday’s strong bullish candle confirmed a breakout from a symmetrical triangle. The pattern projects a potential target around 7.000, which is just below a historical resistance level and a 78.6% Fibonacci projection. 

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Trade Ideas USD/CNH China Forex PBOC

Latest market news

View more
Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open - 31st July 2023
Yesterday 10:45 PM
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
July 28, 2023 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

10 top trading indicators you should know
By:
Patrick Foot
July 28, 2023 10:54 AM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 26, 2023 07:15 AM
        stocks_03
        Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Bounces Back Ahead of MSFT and GOOGL Earnings
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 25, 2023 05:03 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.