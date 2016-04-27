could the fed disappoint dovish expectations 2659842016

The US dollar has drifted steadily lower in recent days as markets have waited in eager anticipation for the Fed’s monetary policy statement scheduled after […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 28, 2016 3:21 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar has drifted steadily lower in recent days as markets have waited in eager anticipation for the Fed’s monetary policy statement scheduled after its two-day meeting concludes on Wednesday afternoon.

As the Fed has become increasingly dovish since its December rate hike, and in recent weeks and months has essentially led financial markets to rule out an April hike through its members’ mostly dovish public comments, the stage has been set for further delays in the Fed’s monetary tightening plans.

These dovish expectations have been further supported by lackluster inflation and economic growth data, both in the US and globally, during the month of April. With key US inflation data as well as numbers for retail sales, manufacturing, durable goods orders, and consumer confidence all falling short of expectations, the prospects for a near-term Fed rate hike have progressively dwindled.

With this backdrop, Fed-watchers will be closely honed-in on any language that could imply the possibility of a June rate hike. Currently, while the Fed Fund futures market has priced-in only a 2% probability of a rate hike today, the current probability of a June hike stands at over 20%. Of course, this probability could change markedly based upon what comes out of Wednesday’s FOMC statement.

The possibility still exists, however, that the Fed could present some hawkish surprises that could jolt the financial markets. This could especially be the case since market expectations are so heavily skewed towards the dovish side. If this turns out to be the case, a volatile move is likely to occur, especially with respect to the US dollar, dollar-denominated commodities like gold and silver, as well as the major US equity indices.

The primary currency markets to watch today with respect to the afternoon’s Fed decision include USD/JPY and NZD/USD, as the Fed statement will also be followed by policy statements from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Japan, both of which have the potential to present significantly market-moving decisions.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.