could eurusd finally break 1 05 on this fomc day 2683542016

The market is demanding a rate rise and the Fed better deliver it today, for if it doesn’t the bank’s credibly will be severely damaged. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 15, 2016 4:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The market is demanding a rate rise and the Fed better deliver it today, for if it doesn’t the bank’s credibly will be severely damaged. There is really no excuse not to do so. Economic data has been improving, financial markets are calm, and Trump’s planned fiscal spending will likely put upward pressure on inflation – not to mention the impact of rising crude oil prices. The dollar could absolutely tank if the Fed does the unexpected and holds fire. But the dollar may drop anyway if the expected rate rise is accompanied by a more dovish-than-expected policy statement and/or projections. I however think this will not be the case. I think the Fed will deliver an upbeat outlook on the economy and the dollar will surge, especially against weaker currencies like the euro.

For the EUR/USD, a hawkish Fed hike could mean the breakdown of the 1.05 handle at the umpteenth time of asking. The ECB has already decided to extend its QE programme and has therefore turned even more dovish. Thus, the growing divergence of monetary policy stances between the US and Eurozone should keep the pressure on the EUR/USD exchange rate.

Now you have seen this weekly chart of the EUR/USD before. We argued that before the ECB and Fed policy meetings that there was a good possibility the EUR/USD would break above 1.0660 and rally into the 1.0850/80 resistance area, before turning lower. Well it did just that on the ECB day and dropped sharply off of this broken old support area, as one would have expected. The unit then paused again at the top of the key 1.0460/1.0525 support range ahead of the FOMC, and is where it was again at the time of this writing.

So far, the EUR/USD has stuck to the script. But it will need to break this 1.0460/1.0525 support area this week, preferably today, if we are to see a run towards parity soon. If it fails to crack the sturdy support despite the ECB extending QE and Fed potentially hiking rates today, then one would have to conclude that the EUR/USD may have put in a bottom for the time being. But our base case scenario is that we will see a breakdown. If so, the first bearish objective on the weekly time frame will be the Fibonacci convergence area between 1.0175 and 1.0225. Below here, the next objective would be parity. This bearish view will become weak if price holds above 1.0690 on a weekly closing basis and become invalid if 1.0850/80 resistance breaks.

16-12-14-eurusd

 

Related tags: EUR/USD FOMC Forex Technical Analysis trading

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.