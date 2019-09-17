Could EURUSD fall below post ECB low

Now that the dust has settled, I thought it might be the best time to share my thoughts and highlight key levels on this popular currency pair, ahead of the FOMC decision tomorrow.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2019 7:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A hawkish Fed could certainly help!

Today we are looking at in intraday chart of the EUR/USD, showing price action before and after the ECB’s meeting last week. Now that the dust has settled, I thought it might be the best time to share my thoughts and highlight key levels on this popular currency pair, ahead of the FOMC decision tomorrow.

So far today, the single currency has been on the front foot, thanks in part to good news from Germany. Here, the ZEW economic sentiment survey improved noticeably to -22.5 from -44.1, beating expectations of -38.0. However, I remain sceptical about the prospects of a sharp recovery in the euro. With the ECB restarting QE, I reckon the shared currency could fall further over the coming days.

Against the US dollar, though, a lot will depend on the outcome of tomorrow Fed decision. A 25-basis point hike is already baked in. So, anything more than a 0.25% cut ‘should’ send the EUR/USD higher, while if the Fed is less dovish than expected then the dollar could find support, undermining the EUR/USD exchange rate.

Source: eSignal and FOREX.com.

From a purely technical point of view, the fact that the euro has failed to old its own above 1.1055 is bearish because this was meant to be a support level created in the immediate aftermath of the ECB. With lots of stop orders now potentially resting below the “double bottom” low around 1.0925, I think rates could crash lower to probe liquidity there in the coming days.

Ahead of this level, the 1.0975ish area could provide a bit of support, so watch out for a potential reaction should we get there.

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD was hovering around 1.1025, a short-term pivotal level. If rates turn lower from here, then we may not see that re-test of that 1.1055 level.

The invalidation level is at around 1.1085 – a move beyond this level would indicate that I am reading price action wrong and in which case I will consider the bullish argument.


Related tags: Forex EUR

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.