Could AUDUSD break higher

The Dollar Index is now on its 4th consecutive down day following a dovish Fed meeting last week. This has allowed commodity dollars to top the leader board in a quiet day for data, with gold and Bitcoin also extending gains.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 24, 2019 10:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The week has started quietly with many investors looking ahead to a meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on the side-lines of the G20 summit later this week after the recent escalation in US-China trade dispute. But there is no secret in terms of what FX traders are thinking of the dollar. The Dollar Index is now on its 4th consecutive down day following a dovish Fed meeting last week. This has allowed commodity dollars to top the leader board in a quiet day for data, with gold and Bitcoin also extending gains.

Given gold’s breakout, the positively-correlating Aussie dollar could be next to breakout, despite the Reserve Bank of Australia’s warning that there might be more rate cuts to come. The AUD/USD is currently pushing up against a short-term bearish trend line at around 0.9665. If this level breaks, then we may see a push towards liquidity that would be resting above the most recent high at 0.7020. and if and when 0.7020 breaks, then we will have our first higher high in place, confirming the bullish reversal. So, the Aussie is definitely one to watch for a potential breakout soon. In terms of support, Friday’s high at just below 0.6940 is the level that needs to hold now.


Source: Trading View and City Index

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD outlook: What now for pound after hot UK CPI?
Today 03:30 PM
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
Today 02:58 PM
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
Today 01:51 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Euro eases on Trump’s tariffs threat but Ukraine optimism remains key driver
Today 11:25 AM
US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
Today 09:43 AM
The RBNZ deliver another 50bp cut, AUD/NZD eyes breakout
Today 02:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Market trader analysing data
GBP/USD outlook: What now for pound after hot UK CPI?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:30 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD forecast: Euro eases on Trump’s tariffs threat but Ukraine optimism remains key driver
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:25 AM
      interest_rates_01
      The RBNZ deliver another 50bp cut, AUD/NZD eyes breakout
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 02:01 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Battle Brewing at Key 50DMA
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 10:33 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.