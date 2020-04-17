Corona hit share bounce as US unveils plans to reopen

A UK government financial injection for large businesses is helping lift London blue chips this morning, as is a detailed plan provided by the White House yesterday to reopen US businesses.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 17, 2020 4:26 PM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

A UK government financial injection for large businesses is helping lift London blue chips this morning, as is a detailed plan provided by the White House yesterday to reopen US businesses.

The plan comes in phases that will see the most vulnerable population remain at home while the less vulnerable workers return to work. Companies will be allowed to restart initially at 25%-40% of their capacity and then gradually increase the level of their operations. Trump’s advisors did not provide a clear time line on the reopening but said that the schedule will be left to each individual governor who will base it on the stage of the pandemic in each state.

In London some of the companies that have been worst hit by the pandemic came bouncing back such as cruise operator Carnival, betting chain Flutter, hotels and airlines with rallies of between 7% and 10%.

Rio update lifts miners

Mining companies also traded higher, helped by global miner Rio Tinto announcing that orders from China not only returned to normal but were also showing an 5% increase compared to a year ago. Rio’s data and the subsequent share move also explains why markets shrugged off news that China’s economy contracted by almost 7% in the first quarter, news that would have normally sent the market into a tail spin. 

If after only two to three months after the worst of the pandemic in China, the relatively quick recovery in Chinese industrial production after the coronavirus indicates that the demand for Western goods in China is unlikely to be more sustained and closer to normal levels in 2H.

Related tags: Equities Indices Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Yesterday 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Yesterday 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
February 1, 2024 11:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_05
USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
By:
David Scutt
February 1, 2024 04:48 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD trading soggy as markets ramp up June RBA rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 31, 2024 11:35 PM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 30, 2024 01:51 AM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 24, 2024 05:41 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.