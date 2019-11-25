Copy of China Geely automobile traces out a major bottoming configuration

After a 19% decline from its 20 Nov 2017 all-time high of 29.80, Geely Auto is likely to have a bottoming out in the past 3 months.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 26, 2019 9:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook on Geely Automobile (0175 HKG)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 15.54

Pivot (key support): 14.16

Resistances: 17.00 & 18.50/19.14

Next supports: 12.44 & 10.33

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Geely Auto, a major automobile manufacturer in China that engages in the research and development, production and the sale of automobiles (sedans, sport utility vehicles &electric vehicle models).

Bullish bias for Geely Auto above 14.16 key medium-term pivotal support for another round of potential upleg to target the next medium-term resistance at 17.00 and the major resistance zone of 18.50/19.14.

However, a daily close below 14.16 indicates a failure bullish breakout for a slide back to retest 12.44 and even the major support at 10.33.

Key elements

  • The major downtrend phase of Geely Auto from 20 Nov 2017 high of 29.80 has started to shown signs of “bottoming out” after a 19% decline.
  • Since its 08 Jan 2019 swing low area of 10.33, Geely Auto has traced out a bullish reversal “Double Bottom” configuration with its neckline resistance at 19.14.
  • The weekly RSI oscillator has staged a bullish breakout above a corresponding significant descending resistance in place since 20 Nov 2017 (the start of the major downtrend in price action) with the daily RSI oscillator that is still hovering above its support at the 51 level. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum has resurfaced.
  • The 14.16 key medium-term pivotal support is defined by the pull-back support of the former major descending trendline from 20 Nov 2017, former 19 Sep 2019 swing high and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going 2-month up move from 25 Sep 2019 low to 08 Nov 2019 high.
  • Since 15 Aug 2019, the price action of Geely Auto has evolved into a medium-term ascending channel.
  • Relative strength analysis from its ratio chart suggests outperformance of Geely Auto against its benchmark Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI), an index that a comprises a basket of China stocks that are listed in Hong Kong.

Charts are from eSignal 


Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.