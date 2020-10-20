Copper Futures Shows Strong Upward Momentum

Comex Copper Futures jumped to, lifted by aand the concerns aboutIn fact, the USD/CNH retreated from 7.190 in May and broke below the 2019 low at 6.670, recording a 2-year low level. China's GDP 3Q rose 4.9% on year (vs +5.5% expected), while September Industrial production grew 6.9% on year (vs +5.8% expected). Both data suggested that copper demand should be benefited from the recovery of China's economy. In addition, the strike at Chile's copper mine would reduce the supply of copper.From a technical point of view, the Copper futures are trading withinon a daily chart, confirming a bullish outlook.The relative strength index broke above the declining trend line drawn from July, suggesting that the rebuild of upward momentum.Bullish readers could set, while the resistance levels would be located at $3.30 and $3.47.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView