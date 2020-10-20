Copper Futures Shows Strong Upward Momentum

Comex Copper Futures jumped to 2-years high, lifted by a rally of Yuan and the concerns about the risks of widening supply disruption.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 21, 2020 9:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Copper Futures Shows Strong Upward Momentum

Comex Copper Futures jumped to 2-years high, lifted by a rally of Yuan and the concerns about the risks of widening supply disruption.

In fact, the USD/CNH retreated from 7.190 in May and broke below the 2019 low at 6.670, recording a 2-year low level. China's GDP 3Q rose 4.9% on year (vs +5.5% expected), while September Industrial production grew 6.9% on year (vs +5.8% expected). Both data suggested that copper demand should be benefited from the recovery of China's economy. In addition, the strike at Chile's copper mine would reduce the supply of copper.

From a technical point of view, the Copper futures are trading within the rising channel on a daily chart, confirming a bullish outlook.

The relative strength index broke above the declining trend line drawn from July, suggesting that the rebuild of upward momentum.

Bullish readers could set the support level at $2.96, while the resistance levels would be located at $3.30 and $3.47.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Commodities Copper

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.