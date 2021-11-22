Consider shorting Amazon to benefit from continued underperformance

Concerns over a fourth wave of Covid-19 in Europe, bringing new lockdowns, saw traders revert last week to the now-familiar “lockdown playbook” of buying tech stocks at the expense of value stocks.

November 22, 2021 4:55 PM

Despite this, Amazon.com (AMZN US), one of the darlings of the Big Tech sector and integral member of the FAANGS, has underperformed by approximately 13% the Nasdaq’s 28.5% gain in 2021. Last Friday, just a week out from Black Friday and five weeks from Christmas, two of Amazon's busiest times, the share price of Amazon closed lower despite another record high in the Nasdaq.

Behind Amazon's recent underperformance, a weaker than expected third-quarter earnings report that missed on both the top and bottom line. Along with disappointing fourth-quarter guidance - a result of “several billion dollars” of extra costs, coming from labour shortages, supply chain constraints, and increased freight and shipping costs.

As well as a planned strike this Friday (Black Friday) by Amazon employees in 20 different countries as part of the “Make Amazon Pay” - a coalition of 70 organisations including Greenpeace, Oxfam, and Amazon Workers International protesting long hours, low pay, and complex performance review systems for Amazon employees.

As viewed on the chart below, the share price of Amazon has been encapsulated within a $3125 to $3775 type range for the last eight months after spending the eight months before that trading in a range between $3550 and $2870.

Should the share price of Amazon fall below last Friday's $3675 low without first breaking above range highs at $3775, it would be an indication further range trading is likely.

To take advantage of this, consider going short Amazon on a stop entry at $3665 with a protective stop loss placed at $3782. The first profit target to cover half the position is near $3555 (previous range highs) and the final target is near $3305, providing a trade with a 2:1 risk-reward ratio.

Amazon Daily chart 22nd of November

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of November 22nd, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

Related tags: AU Equities Monthly Trade SG Equities Monthly Trade US stocks Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AU Equities Monthly Trade articles

stocks_07
Nasdaq 100 is on track for its worst month this year (NVDA)
By:
Matt Simpson
August 29, 2023 02:52 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Tech stock technical picks: Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 15, 2023 02:29 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Nvidia (NVDA) rides the wave of AI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 20, 2023 04:35 AM
        Electric vehicle charging
        Tesla’s price has doubled in six weeks, where to from here?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 22, 2023 11:57 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.