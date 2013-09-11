City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Wednesday, 11th September 2013 No companies scheduled to report Thursday, 12th September 2013 Home Retail Group Home.L UK Trading Statement WM Morrison Supermarkets MRW.L UK H1 NEXT Plc NXT.L UK H1 Ocado Group OCDO.L UK Q3 Trade The Kroger Co KR US Q2 Trade Friday, 13th September 2013 JD Wetherspoon JDW.L UK Prelim

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.