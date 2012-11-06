companies reporting for week starting october 22 2012 843562012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 22nd October 2012
|Caterpillar
|CAT
|US
|Q3
|Texas Instruments
|TXN.O
|US
|Q3
|Yahoo
|YHOO.O
|US
|Q3
|Tuesday, 23rd October 2012
|Harley-Davidson
|HOG
|US
|Q3
|United Parcel Service
|UPS
|US
|Q3
|Whirlpool Corp
|WHR
|US
|Q3
|Arm Holdings PLC
|ARM.L
|UK
|Q3
|CSR PLC
|CSR.L
|UK
|Q3
|Dragon Oil PLC
|DGO.L
|UK
|Trading
|Premier Foods PLC
|PFD.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Whitbread PLC
|WTB.L
|UK
|H1
|Wednesday, 24th October 2012
|British American Tobacco PLC
|BATS.L
|UK
|Trading
|Diageo PLC
|DGE.L
|UK
|Confcall
|Home Retail Group PLC
|HOME.L
|UK
|H1
|Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
|RB.L
|UK
|Q3
|Sports Direct International PLC
|SPD.L
|UK
|Trading
|Thursday, 25th October 2012
|Apple
|AAPL.O
|US
|Q4
|Coca-Cola Enterprises
|CCE
|US
|Q3
|The Dow Chemical Co
|DOW
|US
|Q3
|Expedia
|EXPE.O
|US
|Q3
|The Hershey Co
|HSY
|US
|Q3
|Anglo American PLC
|AAL.L
|UK
|Q3 Output
|ASOS PLC
|ASOS.L
|UK
|H1
|Astrazeneca PLC
|AZN.L
|UK
|Q3
|Debenhams PLC
|DEB
|UK
|Final
|Shire PLC
|SHP.L
|UK
|Q3
|Unilever PLC
|ULVR.L
|UK
|Q3
|Friday, 26th October 2012
|Aon PLC
|AON
|US
|Q3
|Merck & Co
|MRK
|US
|Q3
|African Barrick Gold PLC
|ABGL.L
|UK
|Q3
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.