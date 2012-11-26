City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 26th November 2012 Aberdeen Asset Management ADN.L UK Prelim Tuesday, 27th November 2012 Britvic PLC BVIC.L UK Prelim De La Rue PLC DLAR.L UK H1 Severn Trent PLC SVT.L UK H1 Wednesday, 28th November 2012 Thomas Cook Group PLC TCG.L UK Prelim United Utilities Group PLC UU.L UK H1 Thursday, 29th November 2012 Dixons Retail PLC DXNS.L UK H1 Kingfisher PLC KGF.L UK Trading Tifanny & Co TIF US Q3 Friday, 30th November 2012 Sthree PLC STHR.L UK Trading

* Before Markets Open

** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.