companies reporting for week starting november 26th 2012 844292012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 26th November 2012
|Aberdeen Asset Management
|ADN.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Tuesday, 27th November 2012
|Britvic PLC
|BVIC.L
|UK
|Prelim
|De La Rue PLC
|DLAR.L
|UK
|H1
|Severn Trent PLC
|SVT.L
|UK
|H1
|Wednesday, 28th November 2012
|Thomas Cook Group PLC
|TCG.L
|UK
|Prelim
|United Utilities Group PLC
|UU.L
|UK
|H1
|Thursday, 29th November 2012
|Dixons Retail PLC
|DXNS.L
|UK
|H1
|Kingfisher PLC
|KGF.L
|UK
|Trading
|Tifanny & Co
|TIF
|US
|Q3
|Friday, 30th November 2012
|Sthree PLC
|STHR.L
|UK
|Trading
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.