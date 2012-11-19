City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 19th November 2012 No Companies Reporting Tuesday, 20th November 2012 British Land Company PLC BLND.L UK Q2 Enterprise Inns PLC ETI.L UK Prelim Easyjet PLC EZJ.L UK Prelim Homeserve PLC HSV.L UK H1 Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY US Q3 HJ Heinz Company HNZ US Q2 Hewlett Packard Co HPQ US Q4 Wednesday, 21st November 2012 Compass Group PLC CPG.L UK Prelim French Connection Group PLC FCCN.L UK Trading Thursday, 22nd November 2012 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC DMGOa.L UK Prelim Mothercare PLC MTC.L UK H1 Sabmiller PLC SAB.L UK H1 Friday, 23rd November 2012 No Companies Reporting

* Before Markets Open

** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.