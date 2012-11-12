City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 12th November 2012 Aveva Group PLC AVV.L UK H1 Bovis Homes Group PLC BVS.L UK Trading Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L UK Trading Tuesday, 13th November 2012 ITV PLC ITV.L UK Q3 Trade Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Trading Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L UK H1 E.ON AG EONGn.DE EU Q3 Intesa Sanpaolo SPA ISP.MI EU Q3 Unicredit SPA CRDI.MI EU Q3 Cisco Sys CSCO.O US Q1 The Home Depot HD US Q3 Wednesday, 14th November 2012 ICAP PLC IAP.L UK H1 Prudential PLC PRU.L UK Q3 Trade J Sainsbury PLC SBRY.L UK H1 Tullow Oil PLC TLW.L UK Trading SSE PLC SSE.L UK Interim Staples SPLS.O US Q3 Thursday, 15th November 2012 Antofagasta PLC ANTO.L UK Q3 Centrica PLC CNA.L UK Trading Investec PLC INVP.L UK H1 National Grid PLC NG.L UK H1 Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Trading Ted Baker PLC TED.L UK Trading 3I Group PLC III_p.L UK H1 Invensys PLC ISYS.L UK H1 Applied Materials AMAT.O US Q4 Dell DELL.O US Q3 Wal-Mart Stores WMT US Q3 Friday, 16th November 2012 London Stock Exchange Group PLC LSE.L UK H1

* Before Markets Open

** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.