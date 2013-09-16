City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 16th September 2013 No companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 17th September 2013 Debenhams DEB.L UK Final FedEx FDX US Q1 Trade Wednesday, 18th September 2013 French Connection Group FCCN.L UK H1 JD Sports Fashion JD.L UK H1 Smiths Group SMIN.L UK Prelim General Mills GIS US Q1 Trade Oracle ORCL US Q1 Trade Thursday, 19th September 2013 ASOS ASOS.L UK Trading Statement United Utilities UU.L UK Trading Statement Friday, 20th September 2013 No companies scheduled to report

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.