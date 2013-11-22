City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, November 25, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 25th November 2013 No companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 26th November 2013 Britvic BVIC.L UK Prelim De La Rue DLAR.L UK H1 Mitchells & Butlers MAB.L UK Prelim Severn Trent SVT.L UK H1 Wednesday, 27th November 2013 Compass Group CPG.L UK Prelim Punch Taverns PUB.L UK Q1 Trade Shaftesbury SHB.L UK Prelim United Utilities UU.L UK H1 Thursday, 28th November 2013 Kingfisher KGF.L UK Trading Statement Thomas Cook TCG.L UK Prelim Wolseley WOS.L UK Q1 Trade Hewlett-Packard HPQ US Q1 Trade Tiffany & Co TIF US Q3 Trade Friday, 29th November 2013 No companies scheduled to report

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.