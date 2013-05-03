companies reporting for week starting monday may 6 2013 860272013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 6th May 2013
|No companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 7th May 2013
|Aer Lingus Group
|AERL.I
|UK
|Traffic figures
|Betfair Group
|BETF.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic figures
|HSBC Holdings
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|Hiscox
|HSX.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|Walt Disney Co
|DIS
|US
|Q2 trade
|FirstEnergy
|FE
|US
|Q1 trade
|Whole Foods Market
|WFM.0
|US
|Q2 trade
|Wednesday, 8th May 2013
|CSR Plc
|CSR.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|DRAX Group
|DRX.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Fidessa Group
|FDSA.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|JD Wetherspoon
|JDW.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Next Plc
|NXT.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|Resolution Ltd
|RSL.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|J Sainsbury
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Standard Chartered
|STAN.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Tullow Oil
|TLW.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|The News Corp
|NWSA.0
|US
|Q3 trade
|Thursday, 9th May 2013
|Barratt Developments
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Eurasian Natural Resources
|ENRC.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Experian
|EXPN.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Hammerson
|HMSO.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|WM Morrison Supermarkets
|MRW.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Old Mutual
|OML.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|Supergroup
|SGP.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Tullett Prebon
|TLPR.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|Friday, 10th May 2013
|BT Group
|BT.L
|UK
|Q4 Trade
|TUI Travel
|TT.L
|UK
|H1 trade
* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.