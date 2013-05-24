City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 27th May 2013 No companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 28th May 2013 Tiffany & Co TIF US Q1 Trade Wednesday, 29th May 2013 Brewin Dolphin Holdings BRW.L UK H1 De La Rue DLAR.L UK Prelim Thursday, 30th May 2013 Kingfisher KGF.L UK Trading statement Severn Trent SVT.L UK Prelim Tate & Lyle TATE.L UK Final Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O UK Q3 Friday, 24th May 2013 No companies scheduled to report

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.