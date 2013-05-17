City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 20th May 2013 Ryan Air Holdings RYA.L UK Final Tuesday, 21st May 2013 BurBerry Group BRBY.L UK Prelim Homeserve HSV.L UK Prelim Marks and Spencer Group MKS.L UK Prelim Vodafone Group VOD.L UK Prelim Best Buy Co BBY US Q1 Trade The Home Depot HD US Q1 Trade Wednesday, 22nd May 2013 Hewlett Packard HPQ US Q2 Trade Staples SPLS.O US Q1 Trade Cable & Wireless Communications CWC.L UK Prelim FirstGroup FGP.L UK Prelim Shaftesbury SHB.L UK H1 SSE SSE.L UK Final Thursday, 23rd May 2013 Aveva Group AVV.L UK Prelim Daily Mail General Trust DMGoa.L UK H1 Investec INM.L UK Prelim Mitchells and Butlers MAB.L H1 H1 Mothercare MTC.L UK Prelim SAB Miller SAB.L UK Prelim United Utilities UU.L UK Prelim Gap GPS US Q1 Trade Ralph Lauren RL US Q4 Trade Friday, 24th May 2013 Tiffany & Co TIF US Q1 Trade Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O US Q3 Trade Smiths Group Q3 Trade UK SMIN.L

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.