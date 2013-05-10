companies reporting for week starting monday may 13 2013 860572013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 13th May 2013
|Lonmin PLC
|LMI.L
|UK
|Q2 Output
|Tuesday, 14th May 2013
|Balfour Beatty PLC
|BALF.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|BG Group PLC
|BG.L
|UK
|Analyst
|British Land Company PLC
|BLND.L
|UK
|Final
|ICAP PLC
|IAP.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Paddy Power PLC
|PAP.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|Wednesday, 15th May 2013
|Cisco Systems
|CSCO.0
|US
|Q3
|Macy’s Inc.
|M
|US
|Q1
|Compass Group PLC
|CPG.L
|UK
|H1
|Easyjet PLC
|EZJ.L
|UK
|H1
|Greggs PLC
|GRG.L
|UK
|Trading
|ITV PLC
|ITV.L
|UK
|Trading
|Land Securities Group PLC
|LAND.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Serco Group PLC
|SRP.L
|UK
|Trading
|John Wood Group PLC
|WG.L
|UK
|Trading
|Thursday, 16th May 2013
|Antofagasta PLC
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Q1
|Aviva PLC
|AV.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Bumi PLC
|BUMIP.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Bovis Homes Group PLC
|BVS.L
|UK
|Trading
|Cairn Energy PLC
|CNE.L
|UK
|Trading
|Invensys PLC
|ISYS.L
|UK
|Final
|Rank Group PLC
|RNK.L
|UK
|Trading
|Trinity Mirror PLC
|TNI.L
|UK
|Trading
|Vedanta Resources PLC
|VED.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Applied Materials
|AMAT.0
|US
|Q2
|Walmart
|WMT
|US
|Q1
|Friday, 17th May 2013
|BT Group
|BT.L
|UK
|Q4 Trade
|TUI Travel
|TT.L
|UK
|H1 trade
* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.