City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 4th March 2013 Amlin AML.L UK Prelim Bank of Ireland BKIR.L UK Prelim HSBC Holdings HSBA.L UK Final Tuesday, 5th March 2013 Ashtead AHT.L UK Q3 Money Supermarket Com Group MONY.L UK Prelim Michael Page MPI.L UK Prelim Paddy Power PAP.L UK Prelim Serco Group SRP.L UK Final Standard Chartered STAN.L UK Final Wednesday, 6th March 2013 Admiral Group ADML.L UK Prelim Aer Lingus Group AERL.L UK Traffic figures EasyJet EZJ.L UK Traffic figures Legal & General Group LGEN.L UK Prelim Staples SPLS.0 UK Prelim Thursday, 7th March 2013 Aggreko AGGK.L UK Prelim Balfour Beatty BALF.L UK Final Betfair BETF.L UK Q3 Trade Inmarsat ISA.L UK Analyst Schroders SDR.L UK Final Standard Life SL.L UK Prelim The Kroger Co KR US Q4 Friday, 8th March 2013 SThree STHR.L UK Q1 Trade

* Before Markets Open

** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.