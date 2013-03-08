companies reporting for week starting monday march 11 2013 2 855892013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 11th March 2013
|Soco International PLC
|SIA.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Tuesday, 12th March 2013
|Antofagasta PLC
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Fresnillo PLC
|FRES.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.0
|US
|Q2
|Wednesday, 13th March 2013
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Final
|Prudential PLC
|PRU.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Thomas Cook Group PLC
|TCG.L
|UK
|Trading
|Thursday, 14th March 2013
|Home Retail Group PLC
|HOME.L
|UK
|Trading
|WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC
|MRW.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Savills PLC
|SVS.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Trinity Mirror PLC
|TNI.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Friday, 15th March 2013
|JD Wetherspoon PLC
|JDW.L
|UK
|H1
* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.