City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 18th March 2013 M+C Saatchi PLC SAA.L UK Prelim Tuesday, 19th March 2013 Cairn Energy PLC CNE.L UK Prelim J Sainsbury PLC FRES.L UK Prelim Adobe Systems ADBE.0 US Q1 Wednesday, 20th March 2013 ASOS PLC ASOS.L UK Trading Eurasian Natural Resources ENRC.L UK Prelim Greggs PLC GRG.L UK Trading Fedex FDX US Q3 General Mills, Inc. GIS US Q3 Oracle ORCL.0 US Q3 Thursday, 21st March 2013 Bumi PLC BUMIP.L UK Prelim Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Prelim Ted Baker PLC TED.L UK Prelim United Utilities Group PLC UU.L UK Trading Nike NKE US Q3 Friday, 22nd March 2013 Tiffany & Co TIF US Q4

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.