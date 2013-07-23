companies reporting for week starting monday june 22 2013 865352013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 22nd July 2013
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Netflix
|NFLX
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Texas Instruments
|TXN
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Tuesday, 23rd July 2013
|AT&T Inc
|T
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Apple
|AAPL
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Wednesday, 24th July 2013
|Eli Lilly & Co
|LLY
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Canon
|CNEX
|US
|S1 Trade
|EMC Corp
|EMC
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Ford Motor Co
|F
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Pepsi Co
|PEP
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Caterpillar
|CAT
|US
|Q2 Trade
|FB
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Visa
|V
|US
|Q3 Trade
|GlaxoSmithKline
|GSK.L
|UK
|Q2 Trade
|LG Electronics
|391B
|UK
|Q2 Trade
|Thursday, 25th July 2013
|3M Co
|MMM
|UK
|Q2 Trade
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|BMY
|US
|Q2 Trade
|DR Horton
|DHI
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|General Motors
|GM
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Telefonica
|VIV
|US
|S1 Trade
|Credit Suisse
|CS
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Roche Holdings
|RH05.DE
|US
|S1 Trade
|Unilever
|UL
|US
|S1 Trade
|Nissan Motor
|NSANY
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Amazon.com
|AMZN
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Singapore
|SINGY
|US
|Q1 Trade
|BT Group
|BT
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Starbucks Corp
|SBUX
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Kia Motors
|KS
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Friday, 26th July 2013
|Samsumg Electronics
|BC94.L
|UK
|Q2 Trade
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.