City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 10th June 2013 No companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 11th June 2013 Diageo Plc DGE.L UK Analyst IG Group Holdings IGG.L UK Prelim Wednesday, 12th June 2013 ASOS ASOS.L UK Prelim J Sainsbury SBRY.L UK Meet WPP Plc WPP.L UK Trading Statement Thursday, 13th June 2013 Compass Group CPG.L UK Prelim Home Retail Group HOME.L UK AGM Mulberry Group MUL.L UK Prelim WH Smith SMWH.L UK Prelim Friday, 14th June 2013 No companies scheduled to report

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.