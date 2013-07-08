City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 8th July 2013 Alcoa AA US Q2 Trade Bovis Homes Group BVS.L UK Trading Statement Tuesday, 9th July 2013 No companies scheduled to report Wednesday, 10th July 2013 Yum! Brands YUM US Q2 Trade Barratt Developments BDEV.L UK Trading Statement Burberry Group BRBY.L UK Q1 Trade ICAP IAP.L UK Q1 Trade JP Wetherspoon JDW UK Q4 Trade Thursday, 11th July 2013 Associated British Foods ABF.L UK Q3 Trade Balfour Beatty BALF.L UK Trading Statement HAYS HAYS.L UK Trading Statement Premier Oil PMO.L UK Trading Statement Supergroup SGP.L UK Prelim Friday, 12th July 2013 JP Morgan Chase JPM US Q2 Wells Fargo WFC US Q2 Experian EXPN.L UK Trading Statement Robert Walters RWA.L UK Trading Statement

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.