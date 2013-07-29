companies reporting for week starting monday july 29 2013 865782013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 29th July 2013
|Hiscox LTD
|HSX.L
|UK
|H1
|Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
|RB.L
|UK
|H1
|Ryanair Holdings PLC
|RYA.L
|UK
|Q1
|Anadarko Petroleum Corp.
|APC
|US
|Q2
|Tuesday, 30th July 2013
|Barclays PLC
|BARC.L
|UK
|H1
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Q2
|Domino’s Pizza Group
|DOM.L
|UK
|H1
|DRAX Group PLC
|DRX.L
|UK
|H1
|ITV PLC
|ITV.L
|UK
|H1
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|H1
|Tullett Prebon PLC
|TLPR.L
|UK
|Trading
|Merck & Co, Inc.
|MRK
|US
|Q2
|NYSE Euronext
|NYX
|US
|Q2
|Pfizer
|PFE
|US
|Q2
|United States Steel Corp.
|X
|US
|Q2
|Wednesday, 31st July 2013
|Aer Lingus Group PLC
|AER.L
|UK
|H1
|Antofagasta PLC
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Q2
|British American Tobacco PLC
|BATS.L
|UK
|H1
|Diageo PLC
|DGE.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC
|MONY.L
|UK
|H1
|Rightmove PLC
|RMV.L
|UK
|H1
|Segro PLC
|SGRO.L
|UK
|H1
|Tullow Oil PLC
|TLW.L
|UK
|H1
|Taylor Wimpey PLC
|TW.L
|UK
|H1
|Vedanta Resources PLC
|VED.L
|UK
|Q1
|Mastercard Inc.
|MA
|US
|Q2
|Marriott International
|MAR
|US
|Q2
|Thursday, 1st August 2013
|Aggreko PLC
|AGGK.L
|UK
|H1
|Allied Irish Banks PLC
|ALBK.L
|UK
|H1
|Astrazeneca PLC
|AZN.L
|UK
|Q2
|BAE Systems PLC
|BAES.L
|UK
|H1
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|LLOY.L
|UK
|H1
|Smith & Nephew PLC
|SN.L
|UK
|Q2
|Thomas Cook Group PLC
|TCG.L
|UK
|Trading
|ConocoPhillips
|COP
|US
|Q2
|Kellogg Co.
|K
|US
|Q2
|Kraft Foods Group Inc.
|KRFT.O
|US
|Q2
|Southwestern Energy
|SWN
|US
|Q2
|Time Warner Cable Inc.
|TWC
|US
|Q2
|Exxon Mobil Corp.
|XOM
|US
|Q2
|Friday, 2nd August 2013
|Bank of Ireland
|BKIR.I
|UK
|H1
|Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
|RBS.L
|UK
|H1
|William Hill PLC
|WMH.L
|UK
|H1
|Viacom Inc.
|VIAB.O
|US
|Q3
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.