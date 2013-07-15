City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 15th July 2013 SThree STHR.L UK H1 Thorntons THT.L UK Trading Statement Tuesday, 16th July 2013 Dragon Oil DCG.L UK AGM Michael Page International MPI.L UK Q2 Trade Rio Tinto RIO.L UK Q2 Output Goldman Sachs GS US Q2 Trade Coca-Cola Co KO US Q2 Trade Mosiac Co MOS US Q4 Trade Yahoo Inc YHOO.O US Q2 Trade Wednesday, 17th July 2013 Fresnillo FRES.L UK Q2 Output Hochschild Mining HOCM.L UK Q2 Trade Land Securities LAND.L UK Q1 Trade Severn Trent SVT.L UK Q1 Trade American Express AXP US Q2 Trade Bank of America Corp BAC US Q2 Trade eBay EBAY.O US Q2 Trade International Business Machines IBM US Q2 Trade Intel Corp INTC.O US Q2 Trade Thursday, 18th July 2013 Anglo American AAL.L UK Q2 Output London Stock Exchange Group LSE.L UK Q1 Trade Mothercare MTC.L UK Q1 Trade Sports Direct International SPD.L UK Prelim BlackRock BLK US Q2 Trade Capital One Financial Corp CF US Q2 Trade Google GOOG.O US Q2 Trade Morgan Stanley MS US Q2 Trade Microsoft MSFT.O US Q4 Trade Safeway Inc SWY US Q2 Trade Verizon VZ US Q2 Trade Friday, 19th July 2013 Vodafone VOD.L UK Trading Statement General Electric GE US Q2 Trade Schlumberger SLB US Q2 Trade

* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.