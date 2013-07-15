companies reporting for week starting monday july 15 2013 864432013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 15th July 2013
|SThree
|STHR.L
|UK
|H1
|Thorntons
|THT.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tuesday, 16th July 2013
|Dragon Oil
|DCG.L
|UK
|AGM
|Michael Page International
|MPI.L
|UK
|Q2 Trade
|Rio Tinto
|RIO.L
|UK
|Q2 Output
|Goldman Sachs
|GS
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Coca-Cola Co
|KO
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Mosiac Co
|MOS
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Yahoo Inc
|YHOO.O
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Wednesday, 17th July 2013
|Fresnillo
|FRES.L
|UK
|Q2 Output
|Hochschild Mining
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Q2 Trade
|Land Securities
|LAND.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Severn Trent
|SVT.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|American Express
|AXP
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Bank of America Corp
|BAC
|US
|Q2 Trade
|eBay
|EBAY.O
|US
|Q2 Trade
|International Business Machines
|IBM
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Intel Corp
|INTC.O
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Thursday, 18th July 2013
|Anglo American
|AAL.L
|UK
|Q2 Output
|London Stock Exchange Group
|LSE.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Mothercare
|MTC.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Sports Direct International
|SPD.L
|UK
|Prelim
|BlackRock
|BLK
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Capital One Financial Corp
|CF
|US
|Q2 Trade
|GOOG.O
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Morgan Stanley
|MS
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Microsoft
|MSFT.O
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Safeway Inc
|SWY
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Verizon
|VZ
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Friday, 19th July 2013
|Vodafone
|VOD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|General Electric
|GE
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Schlumberger
|SLB
|US
|Q2 Trade
* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.