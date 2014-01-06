City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, January 6, 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.



Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 6th January 2014 Caledonia Investments CLDN.L UK Q3 Trade Tuesday, 7th January 2014 Aer Lingus Group AER.L UK Traffic Figures Dunelm Group DNLM.L UK Trading Statement EasyJet EZJ.L UK Traffic Figures Topps Tiles TPT.L UK Q1 Trade Wednesday, 8th January 2014 Dominos Pizza DOM.L UK Q4 Trade Persimmon PSN.L UK Trading Statement Robert Walters RWA.L UK Trading Statement J Sainsbury SBRY.L UK Q3 Trade Constellation Brands STZ US Q3 Trade Thursday, 9th January 2014 Greggs GRG.L UK Trading Statement Hays HAYS.L UK Trading Statement Marks and Spencer MKS.L UK Q3 Trade Rathbone Brothers RAT.L UK Trading Statement Tesco TSCO.L UK Trading Statement Alcoa AA US Q4 Trade Friday, 10th January 2014 Hilton Food Group HFG.L UK Trading Statement

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.