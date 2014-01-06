companies reporting for week starting monday january 6 2014 878442014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, January 6, 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, January 6, 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 6th January 2014
|Caledonia Investments
|CLDN.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Tuesday, 7th January 2014
|Aer Lingus Group
|AER.L
|UK
|Traffic Figures
|Dunelm Group
|DNLM.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic Figures
|Topps Tiles
|TPT.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Wednesday, 8th January 2014
|Dominos Pizza
|DOM.L
|UK
|Q4 Trade
|Persimmon
|PSN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Robert Walters
|RWA.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|J Sainsbury
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Constellation Brands
|STZ
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Thursday, 9th January 2014
|Greggs
|GRG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Hays
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Marks and Spencer
|MKS.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Rathbone Brothers
|RAT.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tesco
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Alcoa
|AA
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Friday, 10th January 2014
|Hilton Food Group
|HFG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.