City Index's weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]


January 29, 2013 1:21 AM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday, 28th January 2013
Caterpillar CAT US Q4
Yahoo YHOO.O US Q4
SThree STHR.L UK Prelim
Tuesday, 29th January 2013
Amazon.com AMZN.O US Q4
Ford Motor Company F US Q4
Pfizer PFE US Q4
William Hill WMH.L UK Trading Statement
Wednesday, 30th January 2013
Imperial Tobacco Group IMT.L UK Trading Statement
United Utilities Group UU.L UK Trading Statement
Thursday, 31st January 2013
Colgate-Palmolive CL US Q4
The Dow Chemical Company DOW US Q4
The Hershey Company HSY US Q4
Invesco Limited IVZ US Q4
MasterCard MA US Q4
Time Warner Cable TWC US Q4
United Parcel Service UPS US Q4
Viacom VIAB.O US Q1
Whirlpool Corp WHR US Q4
Astrazeneca AZN.L UK Q4
British Sky Broadcasting Group BSY.L UK H1
Diageo DGE.L UK H1
Investec INVP.L UK Trading Statement
Kazakhmys KCOM.L UK Q4 Output
Mitchells and Butlers MAB.L UK Trading Statement
Rank Group RNK.L UK H1
SSE SSE.L UK Q3
Vedanta Resources VED.L UK Q3
Friday, 1st February 2013
BT Group BT.L UK Q3
Tate and Lyle TATE.L UK Trading Statement
Aon AON US Q4
Chevron CVX US Q4
Merck & Co MRK.L US Q4
Exxon Mobil XOM.L US Q4

* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.

