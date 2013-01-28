City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 28th January 2013 Caterpillar CAT US Q4 Yahoo YHOO.O US Q4 SThree STHR.L UK Prelim Tuesday, 29th January 2013 Amazon.com AMZN.O US Q4 Ford Motor Company F US Q4 Pfizer PFE US Q4 William Hill WMH.L UK Trading Statement Wednesday, 30th January 2013 Imperial Tobacco Group IMT.L UK Trading Statement United Utilities Group UU.L UK Trading Statement Thursday, 31st January 2013 Colgate-Palmolive CL US Q4 The Dow Chemical Company DOW US Q4 The Hershey Company HSY US Q4 Invesco Limited IVZ US Q4 MasterCard MA US Q4 Time Warner Cable TWC US Q4 United Parcel Service UPS US Q4 Viacom VIAB.O US Q1 Whirlpool Corp WHR US Q4 Astrazeneca AZN.L UK Q4 British Sky Broadcasting Group BSY.L UK H1 Diageo DGE.L UK H1 Investec INVP.L UK Trading Statement Kazakhmys KCOM.L UK Q4 Output Mitchells and Butlers MAB.L UK Trading Statement Rank Group RNK.L UK H1 SSE SSE.L UK Q3 Vedanta Resources VED.L UK Q3 Friday, 1st February 2013 BT Group BT.L UK Q3 Tate and Lyle TATE.L UK Trading Statement Aon AON US Q4 Chevron CVX US Q4 Merck & Co MRK.L US Q4 Exxon Mobil XOM.L US Q4

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.