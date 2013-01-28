companies reporting for week starting monday january 28 2013 850952013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 28th January 2013
|Caterpillar
|CAT
|US
|Q4
|Yahoo
|YHOO.O
|US
|Q4
|SThree
|STHR.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Tuesday, 29th January 2013
|Amazon.com
|AMZN.O
|US
|Q4
|Ford Motor Company
|F
|US
|Q4
|Pfizer
|PFE
|US
|Q4
|William Hill
|WMH.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Wednesday, 30th January 2013
|Imperial Tobacco Group
|IMT.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|United Utilities Group
|UU.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Thursday, 31st January 2013
|Colgate-Palmolive
|CL
|US
|Q4
|The Dow Chemical Company
|DOW
|US
|Q4
|The Hershey Company
|HSY
|US
|Q4
|Invesco Limited
|IVZ
|US
|Q4
|MasterCard
|MA
|US
|Q4
|Time Warner Cable
|TWC
|US
|Q4
|United Parcel Service
|UPS
|US
|Q4
|Viacom
|VIAB.O
|US
|Q1
|Whirlpool Corp
|WHR
|US
|Q4
|Astrazeneca
|AZN.L
|UK
|Q4
|British Sky Broadcasting Group
|BSY.L
|UK
|H1
|Diageo
|DGE.L
|UK
|H1
|Investec
|INVP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Kazakhmys
|KCOM.L
|UK
|Q4 Output
|Mitchells and Butlers
|MAB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Rank Group
|RNK.L
|UK
|H1
|SSE
|SSE.L
|UK
|Q3
|Vedanta Resources
|VED.L
|UK
|Q3
|Friday, 1st February 2013
|BT Group
|BT.L
|UK
|Q3
|Tate and Lyle
|TATE.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Aon
|AON
|US
|Q4
|Chevron
|CVX
|US
|Q4
|Merck & Co
|MRK.L
|US
|Q4
|Exxon Mobil
|XOM.L
|US
|Q4
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.