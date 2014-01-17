companies reporting for week starting monday january 20 2014 879612014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, January 20, 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 20th January 2014
|WM Morrison Supermarkets
|MRW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tuesday, 21st January 2014
|SABMiller
|SAB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Unilever
|ULVR.L
|UK
|Q4 Trade
|Texas Instruments
|TXN.O
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Verizon
|VZ
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Wednesday, 22nd January 2014
|Hochschild Mining
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Land Securities Group
|LAND.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|WH Smith
|SMWH.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|eBay
|EBAY.O
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Motorola Solutions
|MSI
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Netflix
|NFLX.O
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Thursday, 23rd January 2014
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|FirstGroup
|FGP.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|London Stock Exchange Group
|LSE.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|E*Trade Financial Corp
|ETFC.O
|US
|Q4 Trade
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Microsoft
|MSFT
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Starbucks
|SBUX.O
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Friday, 24th January 2014
|Royal Mail
|RMG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Proctor & Gamble Company
|PG
|US
|Q2 Trade
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.