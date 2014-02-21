City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, February 24, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 24th February 2014 Associated British Foods ABF.L UK Trading statement Aer Lingus AERL.I UK Final Bunzl BNZL.L UK Q4 Trade Bovis Homes Group BVS.L UK Prelim HSBC Holdings HSBA.L UK Final Hiscox HSX.L UK H1 International Ferro Metals IFL.L UK H1 Tuesday, 25th February 2014 FirstEnergy FE US Q4 Trade Home Depot Group HD US Q4 Trade Macy’s M US Q4 Trade Ashmore Group ASHM.L UK H1 GKN GKN.L UK Prelim Ladbrokes LAD.L UK Prelim Provident Financial PFG.L UK Final Persimmon PSN.L UK Final St James’ Place SJP.L UK Prelim Wednesday, 26th February 2014 CSR CSR.L UK Q4 Trade Direct Line Insurance DLGD.L UK Prelim Greggs GRG.L UK Analyst Hays HAYS.L UK Final ITV ITV.L UK Final Petrofac PFC.L UK Prelim Stagecoach Group SGC.L UK Trading Statement Travis Perkins TPK.L UK Prelim Taylor Wimpey TW.L UK Prelim Weir Group WEIR.L UK Prelim Thursday, 27th February 2014 British American Tobacco BATS.L UK Prelim Barratt Developments BDEV.L UK H1 Countrywide CWD.L UK Prelim Domino’s Pizza Group DOM.L UK Prelim Man Group EMG.L UK Prelim Kazakhmys KAZ.L UK Prelim National Express Group NEX.L UK Final Premier Oil PMO.L UK Prelim Royal Bank of Scotland RBS.L UK Final RSA Insurance Group RSA.L UK Prelim Standard Life SL.L UK Prelim WPP WTB.L UK Prelim Whitbread WTB.L UK Prelim Best Buy Co BBY US Q4 trade Salesforce.com CRM US Q4 trade Gap GPS US Q4 trade Friday, 28th February 2014 Old Mutual OML.L UK Prelim Pearson PSON.L UK Prelim Rightmove RMV.L UK Prelim William Hill WMH.L UK Prelim

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.