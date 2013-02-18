City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 18th February 2013 No companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 19th February 2013 Dell Inc DELL.0 US Q4 Marriott International MAR US Q4 DRAX Group DRX.L UK Prelim Intercontinental Hotels Group IHG.L UK Prelim Wednesday, 20th February 2013 American International Group AIG US Q4 BHP Billiton BLT.L UK H1 Thursday, 21st February 2013 American International Group AIG US Q4 Hewlett-Packard HPQ US Q1 Southwestern Energy SWN US Q4 Safeway SWY US Q4 Wal-Mart WMT US Q4 BAE Systems BAES.L UK Prelim Kingfisher KGF.L UK Trading Statement Ladbrokes LAD.L UK Prelim Premier Foods PFD.L UK Prelim Sports Direct SPD.L UK Trading Statement Friday, 22nd February 2013 Abercrombie & Fitch ANF US Q4

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.