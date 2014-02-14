companies reporting for week starting monday february 17 2014 882022014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, February 17, 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 17th February 2014
|Hamerson
|HMSO.L
|UK
|Final
|Tuesday, 18th February 2014
|BHP Billiton
|BLT.L
|UK
|H1
|Dragon Oil
|DGO.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Essar Energy
|ESSR.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Intercontinental Hotels Group
|IHG.L
|UK
|Prelim
|The Coca-Cola Company
|KO
|US
|Q4
|Wednesday, 19th February 2014
|Monitise
|MONI.L
|UK
|H1
|Marriott International
|MAR.O
|US
|Q4
|Safeway
|SWY
|UK
|Q4
|Thursday, 20th February 2014
|BAE Systems
|BAES.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Centrica
|CNA.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Rathbone Brothers
|RAT.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Sports Direct International
|SPD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Hewlett Packard
|HPQ
|US
|Q1
|Walmart
|WMT
|US
|Q4
|Friday, 21st February 2014
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.