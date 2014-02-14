City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, February 17, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 17th February 2014 Hamerson HMSO.L UK Final Tuesday, 18th February 2014 BHP Billiton BLT.L UK H1 Dragon Oil DGO.L UK Prelim Essar Energy ESSR.L UK Trading Statement Intercontinental Hotels Group IHG.L UK Prelim The Coca-Cola Company KO US Q4 Wednesday, 19th February 2014 Monitise MONI.L UK H1 Marriott International MAR.O US Q4 Safeway SWY UK Q4 Thursday, 20th February 2014 BAE Systems BAES.L UK Prelim Centrica CNA.L UK Prelim Rathbone Brothers RAT.L UK Prelim Sports Direct International SPD.L UK Trading Statement Hewlett Packard HPQ US Q1 Walmart WMT US Q4 Friday, 21st February 2014

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.