companies reporting for week starting monday february 11 2013 852402013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 11th February 2013
|Essar Energy
|ESSR.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tuesday, 12th February 2013
|The Coca Cola Co
|KO
|US
|Q4
|Omnicom Group
|OMC
|US
|Q4
|Barclays
|BARC.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Wednesday, 13th February 2013
|Whole Foods Market
|WFM.0
|US
|Q1
|Tullow Oil
|TLW.L
|UK
|Final
|Thursday, 14th February 2013
|CBS Corp
|CBS
|US
|Q1
|PepsiCo
|PEP
|US
|Q4
|AMEC
|AMEC.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Manchester United
|MANU.N
|UK
|Q2
|Rio Tinto
|RIO.L
|UK
|Final
|Rolls-Royce Holdings
|RR.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Shire
|SHP.L
|UK
|Final
|Friday, 15th February 2013
|No companies scheduled to report
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.