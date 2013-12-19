City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, December 23, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 23rd December 2013 No major companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 24th December 2013 No major companies scheduled to report Wednesday, 25th December 2013 No major companies scheduled to report Thursday, 26th December 2013 No major companies scheduled to report Friday, 27th December 2013 No major companies scheduled to report Monday, 30th December 2013 No major companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 31st December 2013 No major companies scheduled to report Wednesday, 1st January 2014 No major companies scheduled to report Thursday, 2nd January 2014 No major companies scheduled to report Friday, 3rd January 2014 Next Plc NXT.L UK Trading Statement

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.